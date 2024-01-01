Home

India’s Likely Playing XI For 2nd Test vs South Africa: Two Changes on Cards at Newlands, Cape Town

SA vs Ind: Prasidh Krishna, as the third seam bowler, was not on the mark and hence the feeling is that Avesh may edge him to the XI.

Cape Town: So, it is the New Year and we are a night’s sleep away from the Cape Town Test at the Newlands where India will look to win it and draw the Test series. The way India lost the opening Test, they would be gutted and now they would look to bounce back to winning ways. Will there be changes made to the XI that played at Centurion? Yes, in all likelihood – there would be at least a couple of changes.

Avesh Khan has been added in the squad in place of an injured Mohammed Shami. Prasidh Krishna, as the third seam bowler, was not on the mark and hence the feeling is that Avesh may edge him to the XI. Avesh has been with the ‘A’ side in South Africa. Krishna looked far from impressive, conceding 93 runs in 20 overs while picking a wicket, Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler who impressed.

The other change that is on the cards is – Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran off-spinner did not get any purchase at Centurion and could not make a big contribution with the bat as well.

The rest of the XI is expected to be the same.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

