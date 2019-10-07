India’s Manju Rani is one win away from laying her hands on a maiden medal at the World Women’s Boxing Championships after she advanced to the quarter-finals following a comprehensive victory in the last-16 stage at Ulan-Ude (Russia) on Monday.

Sixth-seeded Rani (48 kg) triumphed over Venezuela’s Rojas Tayonis Cedeno 5-0 and now needs just one more win to secure a medal in her debut at the big event.

However, the road ahead will be a challenge as Rani is up against last edition’s bronze-medallist and top seed Kim Hyang Mi of South Korea. The two will clash on October 10.

Meanwhile, her match on Monday saw Rani most of the clean punches, although there were not many of them, but enough to register a win. Both the boxers stuck to a defensive approach but Rani was the more accurate of the two.

India’s boxing sensation MC Mary Kom (51 kg) will begin her campaign on Tuesday when she faces Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the round of 16. The third-seeded Indian got a bye in the opening round.

In the 75kg division, former silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) will lock horns with second-seeded Welshwoman Lauren Price, a European Games gold-medallist and fetched a bronze in the last edition of the world showpiece.

Price is also the current Commonwealth Games champion besides being a three-time bronze-medallist at the European Championships.