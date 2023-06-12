Home

Sports

India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Rohit Sharma & Co. to Play Aus in Opener; Pak Clash at Ahmedabad on Oct 15 – REPORT

India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Rohit Sharma & Co. to Play Aus in Opener; Pak Clash at Ahmedabad on Oct 15 – REPORT

India's ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Updates: The other big news is that India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Draft schedule of India in World Cup

London: Amid much speculation, reports suggest that the draft of the ODI World Cup 2023 fixtures is ready and the final announcement will take place today. As per a ESPNCricinfo report, the Indian team – who are also the hosts – will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The other big news is that India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Draft schedule of India in World Cup:

You may like to read

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Draft schedule of India in World Cup: [Espn Cricinfo] IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata… pic.twitter.com/6bur54O2L7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 11, 2023

Twelve venues have reportedly been shortlisted to host World Cup games and they include Ahmedabad, the likely venue for the final, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

A total of 48 games will be played in the 46-day ICC event. India last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2011 when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lifted the trophy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.