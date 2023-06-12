By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Rohit Sharma & Co. to Play Aus in Opener; Pak Clash at Ahmedabad on Oct 15 – REPORT
India's ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Updates: The other big news is that India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
London: Amid much speculation, reports suggest that the draft of the ODI World Cup 2023 fixtures is ready and the final announcement will take place today. As per a ESPNCricinfo report, the Indian team – who are also the hosts – will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The other big news is that India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
Also Read:
- IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Players Poor Shot Selection Says, "Batting was in a shambles, especially the shot-making"
- IND Vs AUS, WTC 2023 Final: "Disheartened" Virat Kohli Walks Past ICC Test Mace After Australia's Victory
- Rohit Sharma Bats For Multi-Test WTC Final After India's Huge Loss To Australia At Oval
Draft schedule of India in World Cup:
You may like to read
IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai
IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi
IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune
IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai
IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru
Draft schedule of India in World Cup: [Espn Cricinfo]
IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai
IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi
IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune
IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai
IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata… pic.twitter.com/6bur54O2L7
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 11, 2023
Twelve venues have reportedly been shortlisted to host World Cup games and they include Ahmedabad, the likely venue for the final, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.
A total of 48 games will be played in the 46-day ICC event. India last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2011 when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lifted the trophy.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.