India’s Possible XI For 3rd T20I at SCG

With the series in the pocket, Virat Kohli-led side could make a massive change in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Keeping an eye on the upcoming four-match Test series, Bumrah – who was rested for a few matches – could make a comeback in the side. With not a lot of pressure on the outcome of the match, Kohli could ask Bumrah to go flat out against the hosts on Tuesday.

It would also give Bumrah a chance to get some match practice ahead of the red-ball series where the pacer is expected to play a pivotal role. Over the past couple of seasons, Bumrah has emerged as India's pace-bowling spearhead. So, who would he replace in all likelihood?

Deepak Chahar – who did not have a good game on Sunday – could miss the match and Bumrah could replace him in the playing 11 for the final T20I.

Without a doubt, both sides will look to win and carry the momentum forward in the four-match Test series, and hence the competitive spirit would be high. And hence Bumrah’s addition to the side would bolster the pace attack.

A win on Tuesday would make it 10 wins in a row for India in T20Is – which is already the longest unbeaten streak.

India’s Predicted 11 For 3rd T20I

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, T. Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

AUS vs IND Full Squads

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis

India: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini