India’s Pre World Cup Time Table 2019

In another two weeks time, India will play their first match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The biggest event of cricket is all set to return to its parental home this time and the Virat Kohli-led side will start the tournament as one of the frontrunners to lift the title. Over the last year they have been playing good and consistent cricket that have placed them in a formidable position ahead of the upcoming showpiece event. Even though India lost the last ODI series, the players are looking to be in good touch. The ‘Men in Blue’ will play nine league matches which will start with them taking on South Africa on 5th June at Southampton.

Check out the full schedule of the Indian team in 2019 ICC World Cup:

India’s Pre World Cup Warm-up matches:

India vs New Zealand

Date: May 25, Saturday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

India vs Bangladesh

Date: May 28, Tuesday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Cricket World Cup 2019

Match 1: South Africa vs India.

Date: June 05, Wednesday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Match 2: India vs Australia

Date: June 09, Sunday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

Match 3: India vs New Zealand

Date: June 13, Thursday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Match 4: India vs Pakistan

Date: June 16, Sunday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Match 5: India vs Afghanistan

Date: June 22, Saturday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Match 6: West Indies vs India

Date: June 27, Thursday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Match 7: England vs India

Date: June 30, Sunday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Match 8: Bangladesh vs India

Date: July 2, Tuesday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Match 9: India vs Srilanka

Date: July 6, Suturday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST 09:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.