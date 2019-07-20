India vs West Indies Test Squad: With the squad for the West Indies tour to be announced tomorrow, there are a lot of questions that could find their answer! For starters, will Wriddhiman Saha be slotted back over Rishabh Pant? Will Rohit Sharma get another opportunity in Tests after a surreal World Cup? With MS Dhoni not in the fray in whites, Saha could be drafted in the squad. Saha picked up an injury in the English tour last year and that is why he had to miss out on a lot of Test cricket. It was not due to his form. Now, that he is fully fit, will BCCI consider him for Tests? What would work against Saha is the fact that Pant has made the most of his opportunity by getting a hundred in England.

Team India’s Test Squad For Windies Tour:

It is also going to be interesting to see who will be picked as openers for Tests. In all likelihood, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul would make up for the openers. Rahul has not been in the best of form, but by the looks of it, he could be trusted. There is no doubt that Pujara and Kohli will play No 3 and 4. It would be a possible toss-up between Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma for the No 5 slot. Once that is done, the wicketkeepers dilemma would pop up! All of this would make the selection very intriguing.

In all probability, Ravichandran Ashwin would lead the spin department. Who would give him company is the question. Jadeja has a good record of bowling with him in tandem which makes him a favourite. Yuzvendra Chahal could miss out on making the XI as Ashwin will be the lead spinner and India will look for variety. The three pacers would be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik Pandya could play as the all-rounder.

The first Test would be played on August 22 in Antigua and the second Test starts on August 30 at Jamaica.

India’s predicted 15-member Test squad:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal