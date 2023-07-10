Home

Sports

India’s Predicted Squad For Asian Games 2023: Shikhar Dhawan to Lead; Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely to Get Picked

India’s Predicted Squad For Asian Games 2023: Shikhar Dhawan to Lead; Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely to Get Picked

Asia Games 2023: Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the side and a number of IPL heroes would also make the cut for the tournament.

It is most likely that Shikhar Dhawan, not in consideration for a World Cup spot, may lead the Asian Games 2023 squad.. (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: While there is much speculation over India’s probable squad for the ODI World Cup, the side that will feature in the Asian Games will also be picked. The Asian Games start on 23 September and will go on till 8 October and will take place in Hangzhou, China. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has already confirmed that players likely to get picked for the 50-over ODI World Cup 2023 will not be considered for the Asian Games squad. Multiple reports suggest that veteran Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the side and a number of IPL heroes would also make the cut for the tournament.

Trending Now

Probable Men’s squad for Asia Games:

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nehal Wadhwa, Rahul Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Washington Sundar, Yash Dhull, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Nitish Rana

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES