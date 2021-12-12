Mumbai: In a few days from now, the Indian team would be leaving for South Africa for a long tour. During the tour, India will play three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series. The T20s would happen after that. While the Test series starts from December 26, the ODI series will begin from January 19 next year.Also Read - India ODI Squad For SA Tour: With Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Likely to Open; Who Will be The Third Opener?

With players coming up with good performances in the domestic tournaments, it is going to be a challenge for the Indian selectors to pick an ODI team. A few young individuals like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, and Harshal Patel are in line to get into the squad for the ODIs. The trio has been impressive in the last quarter of 2021 and hence could get rewarded.

It would be interesting to see if India picks the experienced Shikhar Dhawan as a backup opener. Rishabh Pant is likely to feature in the squad as the wicketkeeper, while Ishan Kishan could be there as the reserve option. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Deepak Chahar are likely to be the pacers in the ODI squad. Ravi Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are probably going to be the two spinners in the squad.

The ODI series will also be Rohit Sharma’s first assignment as full-time Indian ODI captain. Eyes would be on him to see how he leads the side.

India’s Predicted ODI Squad For SA Tour: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Ashwin, Deepak Chahar