India’s Predicted ODI, T20I Squad For New Zealand Series: No Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah; Ravindra Jadeja Return Likely
India's Predicted ODI, T20I Squad For New Zealand Series: The squad is yet to be announced and there are going to be quite a few headaches for the new selection panel.
Mumbai: With this being the year of the ODI World Cup, every white-ball game would be important for India. Once the Sri Lanka series is over, India will host New Zealand in a white-ball series at home. The squad is yet to be announced and there are going to be quite a few headaches for the new selection panel.
For example, there has been so much talk about the inclusion of Sanju Samson, but in all probability – he may miss out. Another massive player who is likely to not make a return is premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. There are talks that Ravindra Jadeja may be included in the white-ball squad. Jadeja’s last appearance for India was in the Asia Cup 2022.
The rest of the squad would be on predicted lines where Rohit Sharma opens with Shubman Gill in ODIs. It is also going to be interesting to see if Rohit and Virat Kohli are picked for the T20I squad or not.
