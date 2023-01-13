Home

India’s Predicted ODI, T20I Squad For New Zealand Series: No Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah; Ravindra Jadeja Return Likely

Mumbai: With this being the year of the ODI World Cup, every white-ball game would be important for India. Once the Sri Lanka series is over, India will host New Zealand in a white-ball series at home. The squad is yet to be announced and there are going to be quite a few headaches for the new selection panel.

For example, there has been so much talk about the inclusion of Sanju Samson, but in all probability – he may miss out. Another massive player who is likely to not make a return is premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. There are talks that Ravindra Jadeja may be included in the white-ball squad. Jadeja’s last appearance for India was in the Asia Cup 2022.

The rest of the squad would be on predicted lines where Rohit Sharma opens with Shubman Gill in ODIs. It is also going to be interesting to see if Rohit and Virat Kohli are picked for the T20I squad or not.

India’s likely ODI squad for the New Zealand series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh

India’s likely T20I squad for the New Zealand series: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar

Meanwhile, NZ has already announced their ODI squad and the big takeaway is that Mitchell Santner would lead the side.