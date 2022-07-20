Trinidad: After a successful white-ball leg in England, India would start favourites against West Indies in the Caribbean. The Indian side would be favourites despite missing big stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. While India beat England recently, West Indies would also start the series with confidence after having got the better of a formidable Bangladesh side.Also Read - Rohit Sharma on Break; Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Arrive in Caribbean in Style | WATCH

Once again, the management is spoilt for choices despite missing the big guns. For certain, captain Shikhar Dhawan would open. Now, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in the squad – it would be a tough call for the management. In all probability, a left-right combination at the top would be preferred and hence Gaikwad may edge Kishan for the opening slot. Kishan would play No. 3. Also Read - WATCH: Rahul Dravid Steals Show in Shikhar Dhawan's Latest Instagram Reel as Team India Prepare For West Indies Series

He could be followed by Deepak Hooda at No. 4. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer would be next at No 5 and 6. The duo of Iyer and SKY would provide depth in the batting department. Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja would be next and he would be followed by Shardul Thakur. Yuzvendra Chahal would play as the lone specialist spinner while Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna would be the pacers. Also Read - Gabbar of Cricket Shikhar Dhawan's Fitness and Diet Routine Video - Watch

India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

India’s squad for 3 ODIs for WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.