Harare: KL Rahul-led Indian team would take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series in Harare with the opener set for Monday. While the regulars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah would be missed, it would be a great opportunity for a few players to perform and make a case for themselves ahead of the World Cup next year.

While there are a number of opening options there to pick from, yet one feels in the first ODI it will be Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan start proceedings. That will mean Shubman Gill slips to No. 3 after a phenomenal tour of West Indies recently. Ishan Kishan is likely to edge Sanju Samson to the XI as the wicketkeeper. Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi would feature in the middle-order in the absence of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur would be the all-rounders in all probability while Kuldeep Yadav will play as the specialist spinner. Prasidh Krishna, Md Siraj are likely to be the two pacers for the match at Harare.

Ind’s Predicted Playing 11 For 1st ODI vs Zim: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Md Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

India Squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.