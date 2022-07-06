Hampshire: After the defeat in the fifth Test, India would be raring to avenge the defeat when they take on England in the white-ball leg. In a little more than 24 hours, the Indian team would take on the hosts at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire. The return of Rohit Sharma as the captain is certainly set to bolster India’s chances. He was dearly missed in the Edgbaston Test.Also Read - MS Dhoni Birthday: Fans Make MASSIVE 41 Feet Cutout of CSK Captain in Vijayawada District | VIRAL PIC

A lot of new faces who were not part of the red-ball side would feature in the game. With no KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan is likely to open with the captain. Following his recent success with the bat in Ireland and with no Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda is likely to slot in at the No. 3 spot with Suryakumar Yadav playing at No.4.

Given his form, Hardik Pandya would be at No.5 and would in all probability be followed by Dinesh Karthik. With no Ravindra Jadeha, Axar Patel would feature in the XI. Harshal Patel would be there and Yuzvendra Chahal would play as the sole specialist spinner. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan ae likely to be the pacers for India in the game.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

1st T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik