Dublin: From Hardik Pandya leading India for the first time to will Umran Malik finally make his debut, there will be a lot to watch out for when India lock horns with Ireland at Dublin for the T20I opener on Sunday. With the T20 World Cup set to take place later in the year, these T20I games would be very important. While India would start overwhelming favourites despite missing the big stars, it would be interesting to see who makes the 11 and who misses out.Also Read - LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates For 1st T20I Between India-Ireland: Rain to Play Spoilsport

Without a doubt, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad would open. After missing out on getting big runs against South Africa at home, Gaikwad would like to get back to form. Suryakumar Yadav in all likelihood would edge Sanju Samson at the No. 3 spot. Captain Hardik will slot in at No 5 and he would be followed by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Axar Patel would feature as the spin-allrounder, while Yuzvendra Chahal plays as the specialist spinner. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Hints India's Playing XI vs Ireland For 1st T20I; Likely Debuts For Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi

Also, while Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar are certainties – there could be a toss-up between Avesh Khan and Umran Malik. Also Read - Dublin Weather Forecast For 1st T20I Between India-Ireland: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

India’s Predicted 11: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik