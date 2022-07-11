London: With the T20Is done, the focus shifts to the last leg of the tour where three ODIs would be played. The Rohit Sharma-led side would be confident about their chances ahead of the ODIs after getting the better of the hosts in the shortest format.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Hails Suryakumar Yadav After Century vs England During 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge

With no KL Rahul, veteran Shikhar Dhawan is likely to open with captain Rohit. They have been an extremely successful pair at the top and fans would hope they can find their old touch. Despite his lack of form, Virat Kohli will at his preferred No. 3 spot. It would be interesting to see who takes the No. 4 position. On current form, Suryakumar Yadav makes it.

Rishabh Pant in all probability play as the wicketkeeper and he would bat at No. 5 or No. 6. There is Hardik Pandya there as well. Either Hardik bats before Pant or the other way round. There would be a toss-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, in all probability the CSK star would be there on experience.

Shardul Thakur is also likely to be there along with Yuzvendra Chahal as the specialist spinner. The two pacers would be Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

India’s Likely XI For 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Md. Shami

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh