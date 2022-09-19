Mohali: After Rohit Sharma-led India could not even make it to the summit clash during the recently-concluded Asia Cup, the three-match T20I series versus Australia becomes very important ahead of the World Cup. While India would like to get their combinations right against Australia, there are still a few questions that need answers. India takes on Australia in Mohali for the T20I opener. So what will be the ideal playing XI for India? With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel coming back to the side, it will boost India’s bowling department. But the big question is who will feature in the XI – Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik.Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Reply to Journalist's Long Question is Super Hilarious. Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Rohit has already confirmed that KL Rahul would open with him and Kohli would play No. 3. Suryalumar Yadav, who has done well in recent times, will bat at No. 4. While it is going to be interesting to see which keeper gets picked, Hardik Pandya would play in the lower-middle order and would be followed by Axar Patel. Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah would be the three pacers to feature, while Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to feature as the specialist spinner.

IND playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

While Australia are reigning World Champions and South Africa have shown in recent times that they can’t be taken lightly, Sharma is wary of tough challenge from the two teams and wants to know more about his players against strong sides through these six matches.