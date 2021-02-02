Merely six players could be playing in the first Test against England at Chennai starting Friday. That is because many players would be making a comeback into the side. For starters, Virat Kohli is set to return as captain for the Chennai Test after having missed the last three Tests against Australia as he was on paternity leave. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are also expected to return to the XI after having recovered from injuries. Also Read - Virat Kohli Could Break Ricky Ponting's Most Centuries as a Captain in Tests Record at Chennai During 1st Test Between India-England

After a successful tour of Australia – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – are set to hold onto their spots in the side and will be opening at Chennai in all likelihood. There is going to be no change at the No 3 spot – which Cheteshwar Pujara has made his own. With Kohli back in the side, he would straightaway slot into his favoured No 4 position in the batting order. Also Read - Sea of Love! Chennai Couple Gets Married Underwater to Spread Awareness on Ocean Pollution | Watch

He will be followed by Ajinkya Rahane – who recently led India to a historic series win in Australia in Kohli’s absence – and Rishabh Pant – who was the star of the Australia tour.

After the top six, it will be the allrounders and India in all probability would field two allrounders. The two allrounders could be Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar – who have had a memorable tour of Australia.

Considering India would be playing at home, they would play an extra spinner apart from Ashwin. Kuldeep Yadav could edge Axar Patel and fit into that role in Ravindra Jadeja’s absence. The two pacers would be the experienced Ishant Sharma and the premier fast-bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s Playing XI For 1st Test vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajjinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah