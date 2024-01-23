Home

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test vs England at Hyderabad: No Virat Kohli; Shreyas Iyer Likely to Play at No. 4

Ind vs Eng: India captain Rohit Sharma would open with young Yashasvi Jaiswal. At No. 3, you would see another young gun in Shubman Gill.

Hyderabad: In what must have come as a major setback for the Indian team preparing for the five-match Test series against England, premier batter Virat Kohli opted out of the first two Tests. So now, who plays at No. 4? Looks like, Shreyas Iyer in all probability will take that spot. Without a doubt, on home soil, India would start favourites. So, what will be the playing XI for the opening Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad?

India captain Rohit Sharma would open with young Yashasvi Jaiswal. At No. 3, you would see another young gun in Shubman Gill. With the to three done, Shreyas Iyer would slot in at No. 4 in the absence of Kohli.

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

India squad for first two Tests against England: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Avesh Khan

