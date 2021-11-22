Kolkata: If India were stretched in the opening T20I, the Rohit Sharma-led side bossed in the next two matches to blank New Zealand 3-0. Now, focus shifts to red-ball cricket where India will host New Zealand in two Tests. With big names missing, it could be a big opportunity for a few.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Feels Yuzvendra Chahal Would be a Certainty in Rohit Sharma-Led Team India's T20 WC 2022 Squad

With Virat Kohli on rest, Ajinkya Rahane would be leading the side. Also with Rohit Sharma rested for the two Tests, Shubman Gill would get back in the Test side and would open with KL Rahul – who is in sublime touch. Without a doubt, Cheteshwar Pujara would play at No 3. Now, with no Kohli in the side, the No 4 spot is vacant and that is where the belief is that Shreyas Iyer could be picked. Iyer looks good to make his Test debut.

Captain Rahane would play at No 5 and he would be followed by either KS Bharat or Wriddhiman Saha with Rishabh Pant, not in the mix. Would be interesting to see if Bharat is preferred over Saha looking ahead.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin along with Axar Patel would be the all-rounders. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are set to be the two pacers India will pick.

India’s Predicted Squad For 1st Test vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (C), KS Bharat/Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Kohli would be back as the captain of the side for the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium.