India’s Predicted Playing XI For 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh: Umran Malik Likely to Replace Injured Shardul Thakur in Rohit Sharma-Led Side

Dhaka: After the loss in the opening ODI, Rohit Sharma, and Co. would like to bounce back to winning ways when the two sides meet on Wednesday. Will India make changes to their XI following the heartbreaking loss? We think India could make one change in their XI. Allrounder Shardul Thakur looked in discomfort during his spell in the opening ODI. Reports are that it is a niggle, yet the medical team will check the severity of his condition and take a call on his availability. Umran Malik who has joined the team will be available for selection in the second ODI. If the team management does not want to risk Shardul, Umran is likely to come in.

The rest of the side is expected to remain the same. There could be changes in the batting order but otherwise not a lot of changes. For example, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer may exchange places in middle order depending on the situation. Rahul batted at No 5 on Sunday. But he could bat at No 4 on Wednesday.

India’s Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur/ Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik