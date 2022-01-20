Paarl: KL Rahul-led India was outplayed in the first ODI on Wednesday at Boland Park, Paarl. Following the 31-run loss, India would now look to bounce back and square the series. For that to happen, India could make changes to their playing XI.Also Read - Ind vs SA 1st ODI: Salman Butt Compares KL Rahul-Virat Kohli as Captains After India Lose at Paarl

While the top-three comprising of Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli remain the same, there could be a change in the No 4 spot. Suryakumar Yadav could be drafted in the XI over Shreyas Iyer. Iyer could not quite make an impression in the first game as he was dismissed for a run-a-ball 17. Also Read - 1st ODI, SA vs IND: Our Middle-Order Couldn't Get Going, Needed More Partnerships, Says KL Rahul

While the rest of the side remains the same, the other change in the XI could be Mohammed Siraj replacing the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi conceded 62 runs in his 10 overs and went wicketless. Siraj, who is back to full fitness, could be in the XI for the next match. Also Read - SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Become India's Highest Run-Getter in Away ODIs

IND’s Predicted XI For 2nd ODI: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Sira

While praising the South African bowlers, Rahul went on to blame the middle-order following the loss.

“It was a nice game. There’s so much to learn. We started off really well, we couldn’t get wickets in the middle. We’ll look to see how we get wickets in the middle overs and stop the opposition. The middle-order couldn’t get going. We were on par for the first 20-25 overs of the game. I thought we would chase it down easily but SA bowled really well and got crucial wickets,” Rahul said after the loss.