Cuttack: Following the heartbreaking loss against South Africa in the opening T20I, Rishabh Pant-led India could ring in a few changes to the XI for the Cuttack game. Renowned for his variations as a T20 bowler, Harshal Patel did not live up to the billing in Delhi as he was taken for 43 runs in his four overs and that eventually hurt the side.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Backs Avesh Khan For T20 World Cup Squad, Says 'IPL Should Not be His Only Goal'

It is likely that Harshal – who is carrying a niggle -makes way for Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh. Both Umran and Arshdeep are in line for a debut but only one may get to make it. While Umran can clock 150+ kmph consistently, Arshdeep is an asset in the death overs. Also Read - Zaheer Khan Points Not Bowling Yuzvendra Chahal's Full Quota of Overs Biggest Mistake of Captain Rishabh Pant During Delhi T20I

Another change that is likely is Axar Patel – who was on the expensive side at Delhi – may sit out and Ravi Bishnoi may make it. Bishnoi – who is a leg-spinner – can get the ball to go away from Quinton de Kock, David Miller with his googly. This would be a strategic move if it happens. Also Read - Underbowling Hardik to Chahal Bowing in Powerplays; Ex-PAK Star Points Captain Pant's Mistakes During Delhi T20I

India would have to win the match at Cuttack and square the series because if they lose – coming back from 0-2 down – would be very difficult.

After India lost the first game under Rishabh Pant’s leadership, eyes would be on him to see how he goes about the Cuttack game.

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 2nd T20I: