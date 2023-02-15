Home

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs Australia in Delhi: ‘Fit’ Shreyas Iyer Likely to Replace Suryakumar Yadav

Ind vs Aus: There are reports that Shreyas Iyer is likely to get fit in time for the Delhi Test. If that is the case, he very well stands a chance of featuring in the game at Delhi. Suryakumar Yadav would in all probability have to make way for Iyer.

Delhi: After hammering Australia in the opening Test at Nagpur, the Rohit Sharma-led team moves to the capital for the second Test. With India setting the tone and template for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it would be interesting to see if the hosts are ready to incorporate changes and tinker with the winning combination. There are reports that Shreyas Iyer is likely to get fit in time for the Delhi Test. If that is the case, he very well stands a chance of featuring in the game at Delhi. Suryakumar Yadav would in all probability have to make way for Iyer.

The rest of the side remains the same. It was the spinners who ruled the roost at Nagpur as they managed to choke the Australian batters. Captain Rohit Sharma also led from the front notching up a century to set up the massive win in the series.

With so much criticism around KL Rahul, he would look to get among the runs. There are talks he could be dropped in case he does not score big at Delhi. Shubman Gill in all possibility replace him.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

