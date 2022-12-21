India’s Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs Bangladesh at Dhaka: In Rohit Sharma’s Absence; Rahul Dravid Likely to Field Same Team

Dhaka: India hammered Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram and would like to repeat the same when they play the second Test at Chattogram. While the win at Chattogram helped India better their chances of making the WTC final, they would aim to whitewash Bangladesh by winning the Dhaka Test. Unfortunately, India would continue to miss the services of regular captain Rohit Sharma. This means KL Rahul would continue to lead the side.

“That is why I suggest Rohit should stay at home. When a player suffers a hand fracture and you cannot hold the bat for about 10 days, even if you recover, you cannot really join the team the very next day. It takes another 1- to 15 days. And we don’t even know the extent of the injury yet. That is why I suggest this. We are looking for a temporary solution and this is the best solution for it,” Ajay Jadeja had said on Sony Sports.

So, what would be the playing XI? It is unlikely India would tinker with the winning combination. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli did not shine with the bat at Chattogram and they would like to correct that at Dhaka. Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shreyas Iyer were among the runs and they would like to continue that way.

India’s Predicted XI for 2nd Test: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat