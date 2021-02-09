After the thumping 227-run loss against England in Chennai, Virat Kohli and his men would now look back at the first Test. But they do not have a lot of time to do that as they play the second Test in a couple of day’s time. Trailing 0-1 at home, what would be the XI for India considering a few big players are recovering from injuries and are not available? Also Read - Fans on Twitter Demand Virat Kohli to 'Resign' From Team India's Captaincy After Chennai Defeat

Despite having failed in the first Test with scores of six and 12, India should persist with Rohit Sharma, considering he could be deadly in the sub-continental conditions. Rohit is someone who is also too big a player to be dropped. In all probability, Kohli and the management could keep Mayank Agarwal in the sidelines for another Test and back Rohit.

Without a doubt, Shubman Gill (29 & 50) – who looked classy in his brief stay in the first Test – will hold on to his spot for the second Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli got among the runs in the first Test, but could not convert their start into three-figure scores and that is what hurt India. Pujara and Kohli will play at No and 4 in the second Test.

Ajinkya Rahane – who led India to a historic win in Australia a couple of weeks back – failed in the first Test. In two outings, all he managed was one run. In the first essay, he found himself unlucky as he got dismissed of a full-toss, while in the second innings, his bat flicked his pads against a ball that reversed sharply and knocked off his stumps.

Given his class and seniority on the side, Kohli will certainly back Rahane over KL Rahul.

Rishabh Pant was the star for India in the first innings as he counter-attacked his way to 91 off 88 balls. Given his form, Wriddhiman Saha would have to sit out.

Washington Sundar will be persisted with after he gave India solidity in the middle-order with a fluent 85* in the first innings. He was underused as a bowler, yet it looks like the management will show faith in the youngster over Axar Patel.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the star with the ball in the second innings as he picked up six wickets to bundle out the tourists and give India hopes of saving the Test.

The only change could be Kuldeep Yadav’s return to the red-ball format in place of Shahbaz Nadeem – who was not as effective as he was expected to be despite having picked up four wickets in the Test. He was expected to do more in Ravindra Jadeja’s absence.

Even a fit Mohammad Shami would have to wait it seems as Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly in testing conditions.

India’s Predicted XI for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.