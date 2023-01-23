Home

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Md. Shami Likely to be Rested; 3 Changes Expected

Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI: Patidar has done well in domestic cricket and hence has made it this far. In case he gets an opportunity, he would like to make the most of it.

IND vs NZ: 3 changes India could make for the 3rd ODI against New Zealand (credit: Twitter)

Indore: Now that India has sealed the three-match ODI series versus New Zealand, the hosts could now experiment and give a breather to a few players ahead of the Australia Tests. Our hunch is that there could be as many as three changes in the third and final ODI. So, who are the players that may be rested? Rajat Patidar may finally get a game in place of Virat Kohli. Patidar has done well in domestic cricket and hence has made it this far. In case he gets an opportunity, he would like to make the most of it.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya has done well in the two games with the ball and he could be a key player in the Test series against Australia and hence could be rested. Shahbaz Ahmed has done well recently and hence he may get an opportunity.

Mohammed Shami could be rested just to manage his workload better. If that happens, Umran Malik stands a good chance of getting a game. The match takes place on Tuesday. Stay hooked to india.com for all the latest scores and updates.

India’s Predicted XI for 3rd ODI: India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik