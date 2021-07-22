Colombo: With the series now in the pocket, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team could now ring in the changes with the third and final ODI set to be a dead rubber. While the win in the ODI opener was near-perfect, the Indian team had to huff and puff before eventually managing to get over the line against Sri Lanka in the second match. With the hosts playing for pride, who are the players likely to get their first game of the series.Also Read - When Deepak Chahar Was Rejected by Ex-India Coach Greg Chappell For His Height!

With Kishan having got a good look in, Sanju Samson who was not selected for the first two ODIs could finally get his break. For him, it would be his debut after having made his T20I debut way back in 2015. If picked, Samson would look to get among the runs and present a case for himself ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. Also Read - VIDEO: Ishant Sharma Greeting Mohammed Shami Eid in The UK Will Melt Your Heart

Yuzvendra Chahal has played two games and the senior India spinner could be rested. If that happens, Varun Chakravarthy is in line to make his ODI debut for India. The rest of the team is expected to remain the same with India looking to whitewash the Lankan side. Also Read - MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings to Reach Dubai on August 20 For IPL 2021: Report

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan/ Sanju Samson (WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Varun Chakravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, the Lankan side could also make two changes to their XI in the final ODI. Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama are likely to be picked for the match.