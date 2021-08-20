India’s Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test

After a thumping 151-run win at Lord’s, it is extremely unlikely that the Virat Kohli-led side will tinker with the combination unless they have to make a forced change. There are talks that Ravichandran Ashwin may make the XI, but that is a distant possibility considering the seaming friendly conditions at Headingley, Leeds. The four-pace battery is high-on-confidence and they are set to be backed for the third Test.Also Read - Danish Kaneria Slams Nick Compton For his 'Most Foul-Mouthed Individual' Remark On Virat Kohli, Says Their Whole Body Burns When They Lose

The tourists already have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and hence the onus would be on the hosts to make all the play. The Joe Root-led side would have to come up with answers at Leeds. They would be low on confidence after the loss at Lord’s and hence a few changes are expected to be made. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Nick Compton Slammed For Calling Virat Kohli 'Most Foul-Mouthed Cricketer'; Twitter Fans Ask Former England Opener Where Were You When Anderson Insulted Ashwin?

The openers could be axed after a woeful outing at Lord’s. England would be missing the services of their star all-rounder, Ben Stokes. Stuart Broad is likely to make a comeback. Also Read - Anushka Sharma in Rs 11k Cardigan, Rs 1 Lakh Prada Bag Enjoy Vegan Lunch Date With Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Kohli and his men would be eyeing to better their records in England. India has never won more than one Test match in England in the last three tours – 2011, 2014, and 2018. Can Virat Kohli and Co. continue to weave their magic in Leeds and make it 2-0? Also, India won by an innings and 46 runs when both teams last met at Headingley, Leeds in 2002.

IND vs ENG Match Details

India vs England, 3rd Test

India Tour of England, 2021

Date – August 25 – 29 August 2021

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

IND Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj