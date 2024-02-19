Home

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 4th Test at Ranchi vs England: Jasprit Bumrah May be Rested, KL Rahul RETURNS!

Ind vs Eng: With Rahul set to return it will surely provide a boost to India's middle-order that has not been at their very best in this series thus far.

India's Predicted XI for 4th Test at Ranchi

Rajkot: After a massive win at Rajkot, Team India would ideally like to seal the series at Ranchi where they take on England from February 23. With Virat Kohli missing, there is no doubt that the side will continue to miss him. With India enjoying a 2-1 lead in the series, will the side make changes to their winning XI? Yes, in all probability, they will! KL Rahul, who missed the Rajkot Test, should be back in the XI at Ranchi. India’s captain Rohit Sharma also provided an update on the batter and said, “he should be okay”.

While India thrashed England in Rajkot, Rahul was still at the NCA recovering. So, with Rahul set to return it will surely provide a boost to India’s middle-order that has not been at their very best in this series thus far. Another change India can make at Ranchi is rest Jasprit Bumrah. There were talks of resting him ahead of Rajkot Test itself, but the management stuck with him. But now, given a busy calendar lies ahead, Bumrah could very well be rested at Ranchi to ensure he is fresh for the final Test. Akash Deep could go on to replace him.

Or, given the reputation of the Ranchi track, which assists spinners – India may opt for an extra spinner in Axar Patel.

India’s Likely Playing XI at Ranchi: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

The Ranchi Test starts from February 23.

