Oval: The Virat Kohli-led Indian side faced much flak after the dismal show at Headingley during the third Test. India came into the match with a lot of confidence after the win at Lord's, but they could not live up to the expectations and lost. Plaudits reckon the side needs to make changes to their playing XI for the upcoming Test at The Oval.

The big concern for India at the moment is the poor form of Rishabh Pant, who was the toast of the nation a couple of months back. Some believe Wriddhiman Saha should be back given the experience he will bring to the table.

But knowing Kohli and his tactics, it is unlikely that India would make wholesale changes to their side. While Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will continue to open, it is certain Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane would bat at No 3, 4, and 5 respectively.

The Indian team management may continue backing young Pant for the Oval Test where it is expected to batting friendly. The two changes that can happen – Ravichandran Ashwin may replace out-of-form Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur in for Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja picked up a niggle and is being treated for that. Jadeja may be rested for the next game. The four-prong pace attack would remain the same. The pacers would be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami.

With the series locked at 1-1, The Oval Test promises to be a humdinger.

IND vs ENG Match Details

India vs England, 4th Test

India Tour of England, 2021

Date – September 2-6 2021

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: The Oval

IND Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj