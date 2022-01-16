New Delhi: On Saturday, Virat Kohli shook the entire cricket fraternity by resigning as test captain with immediate effect. Former and current players around the world congratulated Kohli on his services as test captain. It can be safe to say that Kohli has been India’s best test captain ever with 40 wins in 68 matches.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Heartfelt Post After Virat Kohli Resigns as India's Test Captain Goes VIRAL

It will be a different experience to see Virat Kohli in the squad and not captaining the side anymore. KL Rahul will captain the side in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. Venkatesh Iyer may get a chance to play his debut ODI match. With no Hardik Pandya in the side, Iyer fits the bill perfectly as an all rounder.

India's Predicted Playing XI:

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), , Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar,

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi/Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen,

IND vs SA ODI Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

India will play three ODI’s starting January 19th. The first two matches will be played in Boland Park at Paarl. The last ODI will be played in Cape Town on 23rd January.