Kolkata: In a couple of days from now, Rohit Sharma and Co would take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. Given it is the T20 World Cup year, the Indian team would like to continue their winning run against the Lankans. The team now travels from the east to the north. The first match would take place in Lucknow and the next two would be held in the picturesque Dharamsala.

Despite Virat Kohli's absence, Rohit and Co would be boosted with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

In all probability, Ishan Kishan would open with Rohit in the absence of KL Rahul. With Kohli missing, Sanju Samson may slot in at No 3 as he would be in the side as the wicketkeeper. In-form Suryakumar Yadav is expected to bat at No 4. Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar would follow. Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah would be the three pacers. Chahar and Patel can chip in with the bat as well – which means India bat deep.

India’s Predicted XI For T20Is vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

India’s squad for the T20I series: Rohit (C), Ruturaj, Ishan (WK), Surya, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh, Deepak Chahar, Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal, Siraj, Samson (WK), Ravi Jadeja, Chahal, Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh.

Sri Lanka, who beat Australia in the fifth and final T20I, would also come to India with some momentum on their side as well. India would start overwhelming favourites against the Lankans.