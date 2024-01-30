Home

India’s Predicted Playing XI: No Sarfaraz Khan; Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav to replace KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja at Vizag

Ind vs Eng: Sarfaraz would be in the reckoning for a spot, but may miss out to Rajat Patidar, who was added to the squad as Virat Kohli's replacement.

India's Likely Playing XI at Vizag

Vizag: After a heartbreaking loss at Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma and Co. would look to bounce back in the second Test at Vizag. But even before the second Test starts, there are multiple problems in the Indian camp, where two big players in Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have already been ruled out and Virat Kohli is already missing the first two Tests. So, who gets in and who misses out in the second Test?

Team India has added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar to the squad for the second Test against England in Vizag. Now, out of these, Sarfaraz would be in the reckoning for a spot, but may miss out to Rajat Patidar, who was added to the squad as Virat Kohli’s replacement but was not played at Hyderabad.

The only chance of Sarfaraz making the XI then is if Shubman Gill, who did not live up to the expectations at No. 3 is dropped. Gill has not got a single fifty in his last 10 outings. Will that happen would be interesting to see.

Kuldeep Yadav is set to replace Ravindra Jadeja. This could be a good move as Kuldeep would be tough to play the sweep and the reverse-sweep against.

India’s probable playing 11 vs England Vizag Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

