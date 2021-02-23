After a series-leveling 317-run win at Chennai over England in the second Test, India would now be ready to play their second Pink-ball Test at home. Of course, the Virat Kohli-led side does not have good memories of their last outing with the Pink-ball. With a day to go for the third Test, India could back most of their players from the winning side in Motera. Also Read - India Are Well Within Rights to Utilise Home Advantage: Stuart Broad on Chennai Pitch Criticism

A couple of days ahead of the game, India named a largely unchanged squad for the final two Tests, with the only inclusion being Umesh Yadav (subject to his fitness) at the expense of Shardul Thakur. Mohammad Shami – who was seen bowling in the nets – was left out and that was the major talking point once the squad was announced.

All eyes will be on the Motera Stadium – which will be hosting its first international game. It would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves.

India would in all likelihood play the same XI. The only change they could employ would be the return of Jasprit Bumrah – who was rested in the second Test – and Kuldeep Yadav may have to sit out after having an average game at Chennai. India would also like an added pacer as history suggests fast bowlers do a better job under lights with the Pink-Ball.

India skipper Virat Kohli – who has not hit a century for over a year – would look to break the dry-spell in Ahmedabad. He has got a couple of fifties in the two Tests, but the three-figure score has eluded the Indian captain.

India’s Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah