Sharjah: Pakistan beat Hong Kong by a massive margin on Friday to advance to the Super 4 stage where they will play arch-rivals India. This will be the second match between the two teams in a matter of seven days. While the buzz is palpable on social space, there are massive speculations over the playing XI of India. So, what are the changes India could make?

For certain, Hardik Pandya – who was the star against Pakistan in the first game – comes back into the XI. He was rested after that game. His return would certainly provide the perfect balance. In all probability, Rishabh Pant makes way for Hardik. Also, it would be interesting to see who gets picked in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. Speculations are that there would be a toss-up between Deepak Hooda and Ravi Ashwin.

India Predicted playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda/Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan