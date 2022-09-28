Trivandrum: South Africa is back in India in just four months since they were last here. This time the stakes are high as this will be the last opportunity for teams to get their combinations right ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The Indian side has been in decent form and they have confidence in their side after they beat Australia at home 2-1. Not too much experimenting is expected from the Indian side. There are likely to be a couple of additions at best as Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh are in line to make the XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Hooda are likely to miss out.Also Read - Virat Kohli is in a Better Space Now - Ex-IND Coach R. Sridhar Ahead of 1st T20I Between Ind-SA at Trivandrum

Mohammad Shami, who is one of the World Cup reserves, is yet to recover from COVID-19 and will be missing the three games against the Proteas after being unavailable for the rubber against Australia. Also Read - IND vs SA: After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Gets A Grand Welcome Ahead of 1st T20 In Thiruvananthapuram

Harshal Patel did not have the best of times in his comeback series against Australia but he will be expected to get back to his best in the final three games before the World Cup. Also Read - Ind vs SA: Not Sanju Samson; Fans Make Virat Kohli's MASSIVE Cutout in Trivandrum Ahead of 1st T20I vs South Africa | Pics

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Getting off to a winning start would be something the Indian team would look for as that would also give them an opportunity to experiment a little in the remaining two games.

Only two T20Is have been played at this venue, and only one of them a full 20-overs-a-side affair, in 2019. There’s no threat of rain for Wednesday, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the late 20s.