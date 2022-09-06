Dubai: After losing to Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four opener, India finds itself in a spot of bother needing to win their remaining games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to make the summit clash. Looks like there could be a couple of changes following the loss against Pakistan. In all probability, Rishabh Pant may make way for Dinesh Karthik, while Axar Patel could be picked in the playing XI in place of Ravi Bishnoi. Another change that is on the cards is the return of Avesh Khan. Deepak Hooda may have to sit out.Also Read - Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Official SLAMS Ex-India Captain, Claims 'Everyone Supported Him'

The Lankan side has been in good form. They have been chasing well and India cannot take them lightly. It is expected to be a tricky game for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Head to head: India has won 17 and lost only seven matches, with one no-result, in T20Is against Sri Lanka. The only time India faced Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup T20 was in Mirpur in 2016, a game which India won by five wickets. India would start favourites but again SL is in good form.

India (Probable Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

India Asia Cup Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin