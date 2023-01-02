India’s Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya-Rahul Dravid Face Selection BLUES

Mumbai: The Indian team is ready to take on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series and the first game – that happens to be a T20I – takes place in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. Regular captain Rohit Sharma will not be leading the side as it would be Hardik Pandya in charge. And for the coach-captain duo of Rahul Dravid and Hardik, there are selection worries. With a number of openers in the squad, who eventually open?

Given Ishan Kishan’s solid form, he would be one of the openers and there would be a toss-up between Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, and Shubman Gill. Again, it could come down to the current form and if that is the case, Ruturaj may edge over the rest.

Following his ominous run, Suryakumar Yadav takes the No. 3 spot while Sanju Samson could play at No. 4. Then come to the all-rounders. At No. 5 – it is likely to be the captain, Hardik. He would in all probability be followed by the other two all-rounders – Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. With Harshal Patel likely to come in next. India would have depth in their batting. Yuzvendra Chahal could play as the sole specialist spinner while Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh would be the lead pacers.

India’s Likely XI vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

