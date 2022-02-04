Ahmedabad: Calamity hit the Indian team as a few players and members of the support staff tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of the home series versus West Indies. In a couple of days from now, India would take on West Indies in the first ODI at Ahmedabad. While the Rohit Sharma era is set to begin, it would be interesting to see who finds a place in the XI with a few players likely to miss.Also Read - Ishan Kishan Should Open With Rohit Sharma With Shikhar Dhawan Likely to Miss 1st ODI - Saba Karim Suggests Batting Order

It could have been Rohit opening with the experienced Shikhar Dhawan. But with the left-hander testing positive, he is unlikely to feature in the game. That would mean KL Rahul opens with Rohit. Virat Kohli would slot in at No 3, while Suryakumar Yadav may play at No 4 depending on the match situation.

It would be Rishabh Pant who would walk out at No 5 and could be followed by Shreyas Iyer. Iyer coming in after Pant would lend solidity in the middle-order.

Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar would be the three all-rounders. All three of them can bat well and have won matches with the bat in the past. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Siraj would lead the pace attack.

Yuzvendra Chahal would be on the side as the sole specialist spinner.

At home, India would start overwhelming favourites, but West Indies cannot be considered to be pushovers.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal