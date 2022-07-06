Southampton: Now that the Birmingham Test is over, the real test begins now as the Indian team prep for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year. But before that, they would play England in a T20I series and then travel to West Indies for a white-ball series that would comprise of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. As per Cricbuzz, a few senior players could be rested for the series. The BCCI members would speak to the players and if they agree, rest them.Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Makes BIG Suggestion on Rishabh Pant's Batting Slot in T20Is

Before the squad for the Caribbean tour is announced. Here is a look at the probable squad.

Openers: Despite no confirmation over the availability of KL Rahul, India still have ample openers who can take that duty. Rohit Sharma is a certainty, while Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad along with Deepak Hooda are there for that position. Also, if the team needs, Sanju Samson can also open.

Middle-Order: India have the riches in the middle as well despite Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant likely to give the tour a miss. There is Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Dinesh Karthik are also there.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel would be there in all probability in the squad as the all-rounders.

Pacers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arsdheep Singh would make it to the tour of West Indies as the pacers.

Spinners: The specialist spinners in the side would be Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi.

Team India’s predicted squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arsdheep Singh