New Delhi: Now that the Windies tour is done, the Indian team would head to Zimbabwe for a short series and then would be ready for the much-awaited Asia Cup. As per InsideSport, the BCCI is set to announce the Indian squad for the Asia Cup today. For India, it is likely that Rohit Sharma would lead the side. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are expected to return to the side.

Arshdeep Singh will in all probability be the designated third seamer after Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Asia Cup squad is likely to be the final squad for T20 World Cup barring any late injuries. There will be a few players competing for spots.

Rohit and the team management has made it clear these games would be used to prepare in the best manner for the upcoming T20 World Cup later in the year. It would be interesting to see if players like Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi make the squad.

Asia Cup India Squad Probable:

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. KL Rahul

3. Virat Kohli

4. Suryakumar Yadav

5. Rishabh Pant (WK)

6. Hardik Pandya (VC)

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Dinesh Karthik

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. Jasprit Bumrah

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

12. Arshdeep Singh

13. Deepak Hooda

With so many players to pick from, BCCI would find it a difficult job. It would be interesting to see who are the players who get picked and the ones who miss out. India will play their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on August 28. That is expected to be a mouthwatering contest.