Dubai: Just after the Asia Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team comes back home and gets ready to host Australia for a three-match T20I series. The three matches would help the Indian team get better prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup that takes place in Australia in the month of October. If reports are to be believed, the T20 WC squad would be roughly similar to the Asia Cup side with a few changes.

An InsideSport report states that the BCCI would be announcing the squad for the T20 World Cup and Australia series next week.

There is no update on Jasprit Bumrah's status confirmed by the BCCI official. All he said was that Bumrah will not be rushed.

“Again, it’s too early to say. We will discuss the options once he is fit. He is not fit currently. We are hopeful he will be back. But we can only say for sure when he passes the fitness test. In any case, he will never be rushed even for the sake of T20 World Cup. We have time for T20 WC and we will see how it progresses,” the BCCI official said to InsideSport.

India’s Predicted Squad For Australia T20I Series: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah\Md. Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi

The three matches would be played on September 20, 23, and 25.