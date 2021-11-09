Dubai: With India’s T20 World Cup campaign coming to a premature end, the focus would now shift on the home series against New Zealand. Now that Virat Kohli has stepped down as India’s T20 captain, it is being speculated that Rohit Sharma would take over. After the win over Namibia as well, outgoing coach Ravi Shastri hinted that the Mumbai Indians skipper will now lead India in the shortest.Also Read - No Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul; Dinesh Karthik Picks His T20 World Cup Team of The Tournament

Also, with Shastri's contract coming to an end as India coach – Rahul Dravid would take charge of the side during the NZ series. Multiple reports suggest that senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant could be rested as they have been playing non-stop cricket since the tour of Australia.

Speculations are that IPL stars like Rututaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan could get a look in. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are expected to be in the squad.

Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy may be dropped due to the injury that he has been carrying. The two players may be given time to recover completely before being up for selection.

The Kohli-led side did not live up to the expectations in UAE as they could not even make it to the knockouts after heavy losses against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Team India’s predicted squad for New Zealand T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar