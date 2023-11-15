Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND’s Predicted Squad For T20Is vs AUS: No Rohit, Virat; Gaikwad to Lead Team

IND’s Predicted Squad For T20Is vs AUS: No Rohit, Virat; Gaikwad to Lead Team

Ind vs Aus: Hardik Pandya was tipped to be named captain for the Australia series. The India all-rounder, who was ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 midway due to a ligament tear.

Updated: November 15, 2023 7:58 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Aus, Ind vs Aus schedule, Ind vs Aus timings, Ind vs Aus squads, Ind vs Aus updates, Ind vs Aus venues, India vs Australia, India vs Australia schedule, India vs Australia teams, India vs Australia squads, India vs Australia updates, Team India, Team India news, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma runs, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli records, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ruturaj Gaikwad news, Ruturaj Gaikwad age, Ruturaj Gaikwad runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad records, Cricket News, BCCI
No Rohit Sharma Point Fans; Virat Kohli Picked Captain in Cricket Australia's World Cup 'Team of the Tournament'

Mumbai: Just after the ODI World Cup is over, there is no respite for the cricketers from India as they would host Australia in a five-match T20I series. The opening T20I will be played on November 23 in Vizag, while the final game would be played on December 3 in Chinnaswamy. The feeling is that the seniors would get rest after the grueling WC season. If that is the case, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may not feature. There are also reports that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be leading the side in Hardik Pandya’s absence.

Trending Now

Hardik Pandya was tipped to be named captain for the Australia series. The India all-rounder, who was ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 midway due to a ligament tear, is reportedly being advised to rest for six to eight weeks, thus ruling him out of the Australia series as well.

You may like to read

In that case, Ruturaj remains the best possible option for India’s captaincy. Veteran Shikhar Dhawan is another leadership candidate but the BCCI seems to have made the Indian opener unavailable from their scheme of things.

Like in the Asian Games, National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman is likely to travel with the Indian team as head coach as senior team head coach Rahul Dravid, along with other backroom staff are also likely to get a break.

With most of the senior players out, the squad will look similar to the one that went to China for the Asian Games. It is to be noted that Dravid’s contract as India’s head coach ends after the World Cup and he will be back for the South Africa tour if the former India captain agrees to a contract extension.

India Predicted Squad: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.