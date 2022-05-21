Mumbai: After a hectic season of IPL cricket, India host South Africa at home for a T20I series. Five matches would be played between the two cricketing heavyweights and this would give both sides a good opportunity to finalise their squads for the T20 World Cup that takes place later in the year.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs DC LIVE Cricket Score, Match 69: Brevis Departs; David-Tilak Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians

Reports suggest that BCCI may rest senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to keep them fresh for the marquee tournament, which means that would give an opportunity for new faces in the side while a few old faces could make a return. Also Read - Arjun Tendulkar Is At The Wrong Side Of Nepotism: Twitter Lashes Out At Mumbai Indians Once Again For Ignoring Him vs Delhi Capitals In IPL 2022

Following a good IPL season, players like Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik could comeback in the side. Also there are reports that suggest Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan may get a rewarded as well. Also Read - SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 70 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 22, Sunday

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the side.

This would give a good opportunity for players like Ishan Kishan and Venkatesh Iyer, who have not had a good IPL, to shine and get picked for the WC squad later in the year.

India’s Probable Squad For South Africa Series: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, T Natarajan

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa would be no push-overs with a number of players used to the conditions in India, thanks to the IPL. Players like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje would be the ones to watch out for.