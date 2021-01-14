A day before the series finale gets underway in Brisbane, the Indian cricket team is struggling to put together a fit playing XI with injuries to their several major first-choice players. As many as nine players have been hit by fitness issues with four already out of the remainder of the ongoing Australia tour. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions 4th Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Probable XIs, Toss Timing For Today's Australia vs India 2021 The Gabba, Brisbane 5:30 AM IST January 14 Friday

The crisis began with Mohammed Shami after he suffered a fracture on his forearm while batting in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. Since him, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have seen their tour coming to a premature end while the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin in race against time to gain full fitness for the fourth Test.

India were already without their seniormost pacer in Ishant Sharma who failed to attain full fitness in time to be able to participate in the four-match Test series. Captain Virat Kohli then left following the conclusion of the first Test on paternity leave.

Till the time of posting this article, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, captain Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar were reportedly fully fit to take the field at fortress Gabba where Australia haven’t lost a Test since 1988.

India were revealing their Playing XIs a day before each of the three Tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney were scheduled to start. However, they have kept the cards close to their chest for the final match.

On the other hand, Australia have confirmed their playing XI unlike the previous three games with an injured Will Pucovski making the way for Marcus Harris.

Here’s how India could line up at The Gabba.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur/Jasprit Bumrah