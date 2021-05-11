A second-string Indian team is set to travel to Sri Lanka in July for a white-ball series. Top names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will in all probability not be a part of the tour as they would be in England for the five-match Test series. The absence of big names will give an opportunity for other promising players to make a mark for themselves and make a strong case in front of the selectors. Also Read - BCCI to Virat Kohli-Led India Team: Consider Yourself Out of WTC Final, England Tour if You Test Covid-19 Positive in Mumbai

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – who missed out on making the squad for the England tour – is likely to be drafted in the mix for the Sri Lanka tour. Also Read - Rahul Dravid to Coach India During Tour of Sri Lanka in July: Report

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the series will commence with the ODIs on July 13, 16, 19 followed by the T20I segment on July 22, 24, 27. Also, the players featuring in the England tour will not be available for this tour. It is also reported that former India cricketer Rahul Dravid may be the coach of the side. Dravid will have the company of the National Cricket Academy staff to assist him. Also Read - India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Schedule, Venue For Three ODIs, Three T20Is in July

“We have planned a white ball series for the senior men’s team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka,” Ganguly told PTI in an interaction.

“Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team,” Ganguly added.

Considering it is a short three-week tour, India might send an 18-member squad.

India tour of Sri Lanka: India probable squad vs Sri Lanka- Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia.