India’s Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2023: Eyes on Captain Rohit Sharma as Team Will Test Bench Strength Ahead of ODI World Cup?

India's Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2023: Without a doubt, captain Rohit Sharma will open with young Shubman Gill. The two have been combining well at the top in the blues. At No. 3, you will see Virat Kohli bat.

India's Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2023 (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: While there is still time left for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023, speculations over who will make the side and who will miss out have already started. The Asia Cup will take place just ahead of the 50-over World Cup and hence the marquee competition will be crucial for every team. It will give them an opportunity to test their bench strength one final time ahead of the mega event. So, what would be India’s probable squad for the Asia Cup?

Without a doubt, captain Rohit Sharma will open with young Shubman Gill. The two have been combining well at the top in the blues. At No. 3, you will see Virat Kohli bat. Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering from an injury and hence doubts remain over his availability. If he is available, there could be a toss-up between Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav. KL Rahul is also recovering from an injury but is expected to get fit in time. If that happens, he would slot in at No. 5 and play as wicketkeeper-batter. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will occupy the No. 6 and 7 spot and would be designated to finish games.

The two fast bowlers would be Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. And the specialist spinners would be Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s probable squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma(C), Shubhman Gill, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan/ KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav/ Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Md. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav Md. Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

