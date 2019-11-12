Less than a year before the ICC T20 World Cup gets underway, India have started their search for the right prospects for the showpiece event in Australia by blooding in youngsters. The Bangladesh three-match series that concluded on Sunday was another step in that direction and batting legend VVS Laxman feels the ‘quest’ is on the right track.

From Shreyas Iyer to Deepak Chahar and rookie allrounder Shivam Dube, the young guns performed at different stages to help India comeback from a 0-1 deficit and clinch the series 2-1.

“India can look back on an excellent come-from-behind series win against a competitive Bangladesh unit with pride, and with the knowledge that their quest to identify prospects for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia is on the right track,” Laxman wrote in his column for The Times of India.

India lost a close encounter in the series opening T20I in New Delhi before bouncing back through their experienced stars including legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal and stand-in captain Rohit Sharma. In the series decider in Nagpur, Iyer struck a blazing half-century alongside the experienced KL Rahul who showed his quality by scoring on what was a tricky surface. Then Chahar set a new T20I bowling record with excellent figures of 6/7 for the win.

Laxman also praised Rohit’s tactical acumen and leadership skills as he galvanized his teammates after they made an important breakthrough in the third T20I when Bangladesh looked favourites. “He (Rohit) used his resources beautifully and his strong words in the team huddle after Mithun’s dismissal galvanized his troops. Shivam Dube, in only his third international and more of a batting all-rounder, started to mix his pace up and was rewarded with three wickets,” Laxman wrote.

Iyer could be the answer to India’s frustrating wait for a dependable No. 4 batsman as he has proved in West Indies and then in India. “Not only did he (Iyer) showcase his ability, he also showed intelligence by targeting the sixth bowler. That’s a great combination to possess at No. 4 where, depending on the situation, you will have to embrace different avatars,” he said.

Laxman also was full of praise for Chahar who was chosen as the man-of-the-match and for player-of-the-series too.

“Chahar’s evolution has been fascinating to track. At one stage an out-and-out swing bowler, he has added more weapons to his repertoire and is now capable of taking wickets at any stage. He has the rare knack of getting into the minds of batsmen and therefore anticipating their moves,” he said.