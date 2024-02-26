Top Recommended Stories

India's Rank On WTC Points Table After Winning 4th Test Against England

Updated: February 26, 2024 2:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Team India have sealed the series against England after winning the fourth Test match at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. This is the first tine after Brendon McCullum’s coaching that England have lost a Test series.

Team India are currently on second in the points table for World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

RankingTeamsMatchesWinLossDrawPointsPCT
1New Zealand43103675.00
2India85216264.58
3Australia106316655.00
4Bangladesh21101250.00
5Pakistan52302236.66
6West Indies41211633.33
7South Africa41301225.00
8England93512119.44
9Sri Lanka202000.00

