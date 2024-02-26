Home

India’s Rank On WTC Points Table After Winning 4th Test Against England

New Delhi: Team India have sealed the series against England after winning the fourth Test match at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. This is the first tine after Brendon McCullum’s coaching that England have lost a Test series.

Team India are currently on second in the points table for World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Ranking Teams Matches Win Loss Draw Points PCT 1 New Zealand 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 2 India 8 5 2 1 62 64.58 3 Australia 10 6 3 1 66 55.00 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 5 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 6 West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 7 South Africa 4 1 3 0 12 25.00 8 England 9 3 5 1 21 19.44 9 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

