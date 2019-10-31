Ravinder clinched India’s first medal at the ongoing UWW Under-23 World Wrestling Championships 2019 settling for a silver in the 61kg category after losing to Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov in Budapest (Hungary) on Wednesday.

Ravinder led till the end of the first period but a strong comeback from Kyrgyzstan’s Zholdoshbekov ensured that the latter won the bout 5-3 by superiority of play. Ravinder did try hard and used a strong flip in the second period to get two points but that was in vain as he had to settle for the silver medal.

22-year-old Ravinder hails from Sonipat, Haryana and works at the Indian Air Force. He finished 5th in U-23 World Championship in 2017 as he lost in the semi-finals. As luck would have it, he was struck by an ACL injury in 2017 during the ongoing camp of the Asian Championships. It took him a year and a half to completely recover from the injury and join back.

He made the most of his comeback at the U-23 Nationals by winning a gold and a berth in the Indian Squad for the U23 WC. In 2013 he won gold at the School Nationals before taking bronze at the Cadet Asian Championships in 2014. He won a silver medal at the Senior Nationals in 2015 and was the gold medal winner at the South Asian Games in 2016.

Earlier, Jyoti (50kg) lost her semi-final bout to Japan’s Kika Kagata 4-15. She will now fight for the bronze on Thursday.

Jyoti (50kg) made an impressive start to her medal hunt as women began their challenge on Wednesday. With a 6-1 win over Belarus’ Tatsiana Yafremenka, the youngster made it to the quarters, where she notched up a quickfire 12-2 win over Moldova’s Maria Leorda.

While Jyoti dazzled on the mat, the rest of the women failed to emulate her. In 55kg, Rani Rana was blanked 0-6 by USA’s Dominique Olivia Parrish in the qualifiers while Suman put up better efforts in her qualifying bout against China’s Yingying Wang, only to go down 4-6.

In 59kg, Pooja Yadav’s campaign was cut short by top seed Tiana Grace Kennett, who dealt her a 6-2 blow.